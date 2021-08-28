Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.25 Million

Analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) will report $118.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $117.20 million and the highest is $119.30 million. Orthofix Medical posted sales of $110.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full year sales of $471.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $469.80 million to $474.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $500.00 million, with estimates ranging from $495.30 million to $504.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Orthofix Medical.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 1.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Orthofix Medical has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.68. The firm has a market cap of $825.22 million, a PE ratio of -99.76 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 85.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at about $5,110,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orthofix Medical (OFIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.