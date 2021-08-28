Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,365 shares during the quarter. Oshkosh accounts for about 0.5% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 1.15% of Oshkosh worth $98,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 104.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.88.

OSK stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.52. The stock had a trading volume of 345,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,128. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.24. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

