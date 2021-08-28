Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lessened its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,371 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,253,000 after buying an additional 218,150 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,463,000 after buying an additional 311,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

OVV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.98.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 5,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OVV traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $27.18. 2,496,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,871,425. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 3.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.46.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 108.57%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.