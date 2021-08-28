Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Position Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,184 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Owl Rock Capital worth $14,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCC. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $3,368,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 5.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 224,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 615.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 51,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 44,372 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 47,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $690,694.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,846,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,946,737.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 32,683 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $476,844.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,893,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,047,011.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 575,157 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,807 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ORCC opened at $14.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.06. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $14.97.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.86 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 80.18% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.23%.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.