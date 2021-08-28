Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Stock Position Raised by Robert Wood Johnson Foundation

Robert Wood Johnson Foundation raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,123,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,090 shares during the quarter. Owl Rock Capital accounts for about 2.7% of Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation owned approximately 1.05% of Owl Rock Capital worth $58,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1,481.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.73. 1,141,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.49.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 80.18%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 47,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $690,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,846,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,946,737.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 78,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $1,137,772.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,996,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,345,456.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 575,157 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,807 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

