Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Owlet’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Owlet will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Owlet.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OWLT. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Owlet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Owlet in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

OWLT stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.09. 714,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,532. Owlet has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $11.56.

About Owlet

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

