OWNDATA Achieves Market Cap of $589,281.81 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $589,281.81 and $4.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OWNDATA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OWNDATA alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.17 or 0.00397880 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.00 or 0.01009113 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OWNDATA Coin Profile

OWNDATA (OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.