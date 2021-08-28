Oxygen Price Reaches $1.85 on Major Exchanges (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Oxygen has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for about $1.85 or 0.00003790 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $105.79 million and $1.67 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00010180 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,285,625 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

