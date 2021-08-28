P.A.W. Capital Corp Acquires 44,000 Shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC)

P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its holdings in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 654,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period. CareCloud makes up about 4.6% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned approximately 4.54% of CareCloud worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CareCloud by 5.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MTBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of MTBC stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.16. 47,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,568. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. CareCloud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $12.84. The stock has a market cap of $117.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.87.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $34.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $190,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 53,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $428,210.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,539,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,494,203.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,079 in the last three months. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

