P.A.W. Capital Corp Buys 30,000 Shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)

P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Gaia makes up about 3.0% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned 1.72% of Gaia worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Gaia by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gaia by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,151,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 46,741 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Gaia by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 501,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Gaia by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in Gaia by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 304,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 32,999 shares in the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. 46,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,660. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Gaia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $189.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.65.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Gaia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gaia, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GAIA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

