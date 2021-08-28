P.A.W. Capital Corp Buys New Shares in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,000. DXC Technology accounts for approximately 2.0% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 4.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 38.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 18,422 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth $226,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 2,425.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

DXC traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.35. 1,129,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,601,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $44.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $49,803.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $369,752.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,804 shares of company stock valued at $814,217 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

