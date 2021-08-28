P.A.W. Capital Corp Decreases Stock Position in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

P.A.W. Capital Corp cut its holdings in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 265,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 215,000 shares during the quarter. EMCORE comprises 2.1% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned 0.72% of EMCORE worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCORE in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,555,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in EMCORE in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in EMCORE by 16.6% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,408,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after purchasing an additional 486,519 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in EMCORE by 399.6% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,962,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCORE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EMKR traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 476,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,471. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.67. The company has a market cap of $282.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.30. EMCORE Co. has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $10.87.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. EMCORE had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 14.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EMCORE Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on EMKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on EMCORE in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

In other EMCORE news, Director Rex S. Jackson sold 17,000 shares of EMCORE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $127,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at $680,713.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Rittichier sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,024.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.