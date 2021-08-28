P.A.W. Capital Corp Makes New Investment in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 220,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,000. Cantaloupe makes up 2.2% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Cantaloupe at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTLP shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

CTLP traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. 220,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $12.99.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

