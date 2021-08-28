P.A.W. Capital Corp Purchases 20,000 Shares of GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)

P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its position in GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. GreenBox POS comprises about 1.7% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned 0.40% of GreenBox POS worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of GreenBox POS in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of GreenBox POS during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GreenBox POS by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in GreenBox POS in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GreenBox POS in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 2.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBOX traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.13. The stock had a trading volume of 364,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,850. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08. GreenBox POS has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78.

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

