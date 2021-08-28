P.A.W. Capital Corp Sells 5,000 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

P.A.W. Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. OptimizeRx makes up approximately 1.8% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned about 0.20% of OptimizeRx worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at about $37,653,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth about $11,483,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 36,147.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 125,070 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 882.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 123,567 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,078,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,596,000 after purchasing an additional 93,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock traded up $2.20 on Friday, reaching $66.97. The stock had a trading volume of 242,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,792. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 558.08 and a beta of 0.65. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $69.21.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.35 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $762,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,228.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 1,667 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $85,517.10. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,412 shares in the company, valued at $380,235.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,749 shares of company stock worth $5,053,472 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

