P.A.W. Capital Corp Sells 60,000 Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

P.A.W. Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. PLBY Group comprises approximately 2.6% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned about 0.21% of PLBY Group worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in PLBY Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Skye Global Management LP bought a new position in PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter worth approximately $19,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

PLBY stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $25.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,145. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.03. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLBY. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PLBY Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

In other PLBY Group news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 24,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $542,087.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 547,044 shares of company stock valued at $15,117,509 in the last three months.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.