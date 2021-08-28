PAC Global (PAC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $172.59 Million

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 28th. Over the last week, PAC Global has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00048606 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007221 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $662.92 or 0.01358922 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

