PAC Protocol (PAC) Trading Down 3.7% Over Last Week

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. PAC Protocol has a total market cap of $99.06 million and approximately $73,621.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol (PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,326,384,096 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

