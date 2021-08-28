PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,615,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.75% of PACCAR worth $233,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,335,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,790,000 after buying an additional 24,970 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 253.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in PACCAR by 607.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 86,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 74,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,391,000 after purchasing an additional 77,358 shares in the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $82.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,843,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,214. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $79.05 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.73.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.08.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

