Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK)’s stock price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.65. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 8,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69.

Get Pacific Valley Bank alerts:

Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter.

Pacific Valley Bank is a full service business bank that provides various banking products and financial services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, individuals, and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, noninterest-bearing demand, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts; and time deposits.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Valley Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Valley Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.