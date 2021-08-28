PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) Short Interest Update

PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SVJTY remained flat at $$23.89 during trading on Friday. PAO Severstal has a 12 month low of $23.72 and a 12 month high of $23.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.50.
About PAO Severstal
Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for PAO Severstal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAO Severstal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.