Parachute Price Hits $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a total market cap of $2.23 million and $75,928.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 631,844,269 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

