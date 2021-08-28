Paradigm Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PDGO) Short Interest Update

Paradigm Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PDGO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, a growth of 138.9% from the July 29th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,327,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDGO opened at $0.00 on Friday. Paradigm Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

Paradigm Oil and Gas Company Profile

Paradigm Oil and Gas, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of oil and gas properties. It holds interests in 4 oil and gas leases covering approximately 934 net mineral acres located in the Wichita and Navarro counties of Texas. The company is headquartered in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida.

