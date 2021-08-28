Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.21.

Several brokerages have commented on PGRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of PGRE opened at $8.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -47.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. Paramount Group has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $182.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.74 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 176.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

