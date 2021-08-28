Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 2,911 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,106 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $403,729,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $545,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,305 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $255,171,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $223,426,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,413,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,754,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.65. The stock has a market cap of $124.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 288,671 shares of company stock worth $40,557,435. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

