Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 340 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cintas by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Cintas by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 60,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $391.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,706. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $386.72. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $307.65 and a 52-week high of $396.38. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Cintas’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.44.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

