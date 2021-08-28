Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 8,031 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 53.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 69,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $8,008,404.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,483,442 shares of company stock valued at $210,515,254. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $2.34 on Friday, reaching $124.22. 3,315,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,357,041. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $124.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $85.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

