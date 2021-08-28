Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 1,511.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,381 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,908,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,698 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,117 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,843,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,883 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,684,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,539,000 after purchasing an additional 860,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,095,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,175,000 after purchasing an additional 684,465 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CAG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.05. 2,673,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,616,197. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.40. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 47.35%.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

