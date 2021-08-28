Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,378 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,094,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,257. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.97. The company has a market capitalization of $220.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $100.34 and a one year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.44.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,100 shares of company stock worth $5,910,308 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

