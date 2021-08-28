Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,434 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

IVW traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.88. 2,343,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,272. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $77.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.00.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

