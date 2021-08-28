Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 2,160 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,470 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. South State CORP. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,746,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,449. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.20. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $117.25 and a 52 week high of $226.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.72, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total value of $526,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,082 shares of company stock valued at $6,267,299. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

