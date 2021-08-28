Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 4,095 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,078,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,049,000 after purchasing an additional 557,181 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,712 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Altria Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,712,000 after acquiring an additional 802,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,493,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,360,000 after acquiring an additional 133,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

MO traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,911,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,326,227. The company has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.68. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

