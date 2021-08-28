Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 611 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $304.27. 614,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,079. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.85 and a twelve month high of $304.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.05.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

