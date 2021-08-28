Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNA traded up $2.41 on Friday, reaching $227.24. 203,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,561. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $138.94 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.67.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

