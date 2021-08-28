Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 110.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,370 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at about $99,401,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,606,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,662,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,260,000 after purchasing an additional 506,730 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,797,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 211.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,624,000 after acquiring an additional 179,860 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWX stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $57.18. 739,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,535. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.02. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $44.71 and a 52 week high of $59.19.

