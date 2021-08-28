Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 1,080.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 34,624 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,950,000 after purchasing an additional 804,186 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 495.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 915,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,964,000 after purchasing an additional 762,098 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,843,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,805,000 after purchasing an additional 444,344 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,539,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 965.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,960,000 after purchasing an additional 256,820 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.56. 953,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,861. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.52.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

