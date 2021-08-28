Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.80 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,932,000 after purchasing an additional 37,166 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 788,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,491,000 after purchasing an additional 20,760 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,579,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.49. 46,468,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,768,391. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.98. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $357.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

