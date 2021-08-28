Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 85.3% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Duke Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DUK. Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.67. 1,724,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114,998. The company has a market cap of $80.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $78.95 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.71.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.95%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

