Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. CLSA cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Erste Group downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.28.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $5.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.47. The stock had a trading volume of 31,718,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,413,484. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $152.80 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $433.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.