Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $4.01 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,235 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $538,208,000 after purchasing an additional 579,000 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,077,000 after purchasing an additional 560,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,944,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $144.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.68.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

