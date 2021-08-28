Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,842 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 254.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth $218,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 92.2% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 27.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock traded up $15.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,531.42. 521,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,817. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $839.40 and a one year high of $1,650.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.06 billion, a PE ratio of 79.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,507.85.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.53.

Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

