Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $4.43 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,411 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.52. 7,696,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,353,939. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 415,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total value of $58,389,713.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,310,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,140,784 shares of company stock worth $3,512,536,440 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

