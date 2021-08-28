Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 199,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 18,132 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,999,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,050,000 after acquiring an additional 105,686 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.79. 6,007,747 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.62. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

