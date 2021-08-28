Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFS. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,094,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DFS stock traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,368. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.78. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $51.74 and a 12-month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.41.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,224.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

