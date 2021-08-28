Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779,463 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,438,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,720,000 after purchasing an additional 589,802 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 18,170,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,831 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,492 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,343,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,402,000 after purchasing an additional 415,910 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.37.

Shares of USB stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,432,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,639,868. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.70. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

