Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE WST traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $446.96. 254,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.85 and a 12 month high of $450.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.35, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.26.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. Research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.