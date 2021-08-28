Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,316 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,167. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $100.32 and a 12-month high of $154.03. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AJG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.