Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 147 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,109,000 after purchasing an additional 364,854 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,416,000 after buying an additional 67,864 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 19.8% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,804,000 after buying an additional 118,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MercadoLibre by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,783,000 after buying an additional 94,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 463,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,132,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $29.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,865.00. 253,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $959.87 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -37,300.00 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,643.19.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,927.72.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.