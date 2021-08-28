Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 2,654 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $80.70. 24,935,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,470,088. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.61. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.