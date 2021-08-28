Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 340 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,887 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 55.7% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.5% during the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 36.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 116,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,025,000 after buying an additional 30,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 81.8% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $450.34. 1,310,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,079. The company has a fifty day moving average of $422.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $460.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $199.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

